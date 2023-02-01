AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.4%)
BAFL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.01%)
EPCL 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.36%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
NETSOL 84.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.55%)
OGDC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,069 Increased By 21.4 (0.53%)
BR30 14,552 Increased By 85.6 (0.59%)
KSE100 40,805 Increased By 131.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,259 Increased By 68.6 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Morocco star Boufal joins Qatari club

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2023 12:12pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RENNES: Sofiane Boufal, one of the stars of Morocco’s run to the World Cup last four, was returning to Qatar on Tuesday when he joined Al-Rayyan from Angers, in a deal announced by the two clubs.

Neither club revealed details of the transfer or the contract.

Boufal, 29, joined Angers at the age of 10 and stayed until 2015. He returned to the club in 2020 after spells at Lille, Southampton and Celta Vigo.

Like fellow Moroccan World Cup player Azzedine Ounahi, Boufal had hardly played for Angers since returning from Qatar. Ounahi completed a transfer to Marseille on Sunday.

Man Utd sign Sabitzer on loan after Eriksen injury

With their wage bill lightened, Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1 and in financial difficulties, were able to register two recruits.

They included Ibrahima Niane, a 23-year-old Senegalese striker who joined on loan from Metz, and Faouzi Ghoulam, a 31-year-old Algerian international defender who spent eight years at Napoli but had been without a club since the summer.

Morocco World Cup in Qatar Sofiane Boufal

Comments

1000 characters

Morocco star Boufal joins Qatari club

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

Country braces for fuel shortages?

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Read more stories