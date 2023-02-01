AVN 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.01%)
EPCL 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.36%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.92%)
NETSOL 84.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.55%)
OGDC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 112.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,069 Increased By 21.5 (0.53%)
BR30 14,550 Increased By 83.7 (0.58%)
KSE100 40,808 Increased By 135.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,257 Increased By 66.7 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd sign Sabitzer on loan after Eriksen injury

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2023 11:57am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LONDON: Manchester United announced they had signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan in the early hours of Wednesday.

United were forced into deadline-day action on Tuesday following an ankle injury to Christian Eriksen, which is set to rule the Denmark midfielder out until early May.

Manager Erik ten Hag completed the loan signing of Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst earlier in the January transfer window.

Sabitzer, 28, who was previously club captain of RB Leipzig, has won 68 caps for Austria.

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions,” said Sabitzer, who will be at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

Chelsea sign Fernandez for Premier League-record 121 mn euros

“From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player – I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad.”

Manchester United football director John Murtough said: “Marcel is a player that we have watched for a long time. The opportunity arose quickly, and we knew that he was someone with the ability and character to make an impact.”

United are fourth in the Premier League and are hot favourites to reach next month’s League Cup final.

Bayern Munich Manchester United Netherlands Christian Eriksen Marcel Sabitzer League Cup final

Comments

1000 characters

Man Utd sign Sabitzer on loan after Eriksen injury

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

Country braces for fuel shortages?

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Read more stories