Feb 01, 2023
World

Bolsonaro vows to remain 'active' in Brazilian politics

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2023 11:10am
ORLANDO: Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro intends “to remain active in Brazilian politics,” he told a reception in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

The far-right leader made the promise to some 400 supporters gathered in the city by Yes Brazil USA, a conservative organisation of Brazilian expatriates in the United States.

Bolsonaro was defeated in the last election by leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, and left Brazil on December 30, two days before his rival’s inauguration.

He has been in the United States ever since, and is seeking a six-month visa there, his lawyer said Monday.

He has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election, and on January 8 hundreds of his supporters stormed the seat of power in Brasilia, ransacking the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday Bolsonaro again questioned his election loss.

“Many people are still shaken by what happened in the elections (…) But we will face this moment and, God willing, we will win together,” he said, calling himself “more popular than ever.”

But he said he regretted “what some inconsistent people did” on January 8.

Bolsonaro has come under scrutiny over the riot, with the new government ordering a probe of him.

Germany’s Scholz heads next to Chile, Brazil on Latin America tour

He has largely kept a low profile since flying to Florida. He has been staying near Disney World at the Orlando home of Brazilian former martial arts champion Jose Aldo and was photographed eating fried chicken alone at a KFC restaurant.

United States Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Orlando

