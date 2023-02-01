AVN 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 269-270 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 1, 2023
The Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.51% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 1:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 269.25 during intra-day trading, a decrease of Rs1.36.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s rupee saw some improvement, its first after 29 sessions, as it settled at 267.89 after a gain of Rs1.74 or 0.65%.

However, Fitch Solutions has said Pakistani rupee is expected to weaken further, particularly with the country’s balance of payments position that is likely to remain weak for several more months.

The rating agency noted that a continued weakening in the rupee will have broader economic implications. In the near term, it could exacerbate imported inflationary pressure and may eventually result in steeper policy rate hikes from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday asked Pakistan to withdraw untargeted subsidies, reduce circular debt, meet petroleum levy and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection targets.

The Fund’s mission is in Pakistan for technical and policy-level discussions to revive the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Globally, the dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Wednesday after easing in the previous session following US data that showed moderating wage pressure, with investors keenly awaiting the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points later on Wednesday, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference is likely to take the spotlight as traders attempt to gauge how long the Fed is likely to stay hawkish.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, fell 0.029% to 102.060.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday as signs of slowing inflation in the United States eased fears that the world’s largest oil user may face a recession because of further interest rate hikes and a weaker dollar supported some buying interest.

