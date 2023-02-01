AVN 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
BAFL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
DGKC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.84%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.52%)
MLCF 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 88.21 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,057 Increased By 9.6 (0.24%)
BR30 14,501 Increased By 34.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,652 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,223 Increased By 32.2 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise ahead of federal budget

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 09:39am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday ahead of the Union budget, which will be closely vetted by investors for government measures to aid the long-term growth of the economy with a global slowdown in the vicinity.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.66% to 17,777, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to 59,963.63 as of 09:15 a.m. IST.

Both benchmarks fell over 2% in January, their second straight monthly loss. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget at 11:00 a.m. IST, in which the Indian government will likely seek to lower its fiscal deficit, while offering incentives for investment to taxpayers.

This is the last full-year budget before the national elections in 2024 and key state elections later this year.

All eyes will be on the budget, which could determine the trajectory of growth, and also the direction of interest rates given the borrowing programme that will be announced, said Lakshmi Iyer, chief executive-investment advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors.

Indian shares edge up ahead of budget; Adani stocks rise

India has pegged its economic growth at 6-6.8% in the 2023/24 fiscal year, the slowest in three years, at its pre-budget economic survey released on Tuesday. Traders will also watch the budget for incentives to bring back foreign investors, who have piled out of the market.

Foreign institutional investors have sold 288.52 billion Indian rupees ($3.53 billion) worth of shares on a net basis in 2023 so far, according to official data.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise ahead of federal budget

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories