Ex-minister calls on Elahi

LAHORE: Former Interior Minister Brig Ejaz Shah (retd) called on former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday and held consultation regarding national political situation, particularly affairs of Punjab.

Elahi said that law and order situation has deteriorated after the caretaker government came in. Focus of the caretaker government is not on law and order and peoples’ issues, he said, adding, the caretaker government is only busy in crushing political opponents.

Expressing concern over delay in the announcement of election date in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Elahi said the caretaker setup and the governors are ignoring their constitutional responsibilities and pursuing some other agenda.

