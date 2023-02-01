KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (January 31, 2023).

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 30-01-2023 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 21,000 235 21,235 20,735 +500/- Equivalent 40 KGS 22,506 252 22,758 22,222 +536/- ===========================================================================

