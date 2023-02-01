International Women Leaders Summit held

KARACHI: The 11th annual International Women Leaders Summit was held here after a gap of two years, bringing together leaders from across the globe, to share their stories of success and inspire others to take the lead.

A pioneer in leadership development for professional women, New World Concepts led by Yasmin Hyder has been organising the International Women Leaders Summit in Karachi since 2012. The premier annual conference series has to date hosted 177 speakers from 44 countries and over 3000 delegates in the previous 10 conferences.

Yasmin highlighted that this conference was a culmination of a decade of achievements in women leadership & empowerment. The vision for this conference is to make women draw inspiration from global and Pakistani leaders and overcome the stereotypical barriers which restrict their growth and provide a forum for dynamic female leaders, entrepreneurs, opinion makers in the region, to explore their potential, share their success and inspire many more to take their lead.

Guest speakers included Devrim Erol from Turkey, Major General Abeera Chaudry from Pakistan Army Medical Corps, Abdul Samad Dawood, Vice Chair Dawood Hercules Corporation, Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, IFC.

The keynote speaker, Devrim Erol, highlighted the evolution of women’s economic empowerment and the importance of promoting inclusiveness of women in the workforce.

Speakers expressed their commitment to create more awareness about the importance of girls’ education and women’s participation in public offices.

Major General Dr Abeera Chaudry shared her experience of performing their duties in the face of severe challenges, both personal and professional.

The conference displayed the spirit of inclusion through active participation of Special Athletes from Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani. Chairperson detailed the preparations under way for Team Pakistan’s participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

The conference explored topics related to Managing a Younger Human Capital, Use of Technology for Sustainable Living among others; and presented success stories of women leaders. The conference was well attended by members of the diplomatic community, renowned women entrepreneurs, and heads of bilateral trade associations, teams from the World Bank Group, senior businessmen and members of the media.

