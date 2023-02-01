AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Book launched at AKU for public health officials across world

Published 01 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: The Aga Khan University (AKU) has commemorated the publication of a new book entitled ‘Making Health Systems Work in Low- and Middle-Income Countries’, which can be described as a textbook for public health practitioners across the world.

Published by the Cambridge University Press, the book has been co-edited by public health experts Sameen Siddiqui, Awad Mataria, Katherine D. Rouleau and Meesha Iqbal, and was launched simultaneously in Karachi, Cairo, Cambridge, Toronto and Houston.

The book has been formulated through contributions from noted authors spread across the globe with the purpose of serving as a resource and guide for strengthening health systems in low- and middle-income countries.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Sameen Siddiqui, professor and chair of the Community Health Sciences Department at the AKU, said: “This book bridges the gap between ‘what’ and ‘how’ health systems need to be strengthened in support of universal health coverage and attainment of health-related SDGs. We believe it will serve as a great resource to build capacity of public health professionals to understand different approaches aimed to assess health systems and identify options for accelerated progress towards universal health coverage and health security in LMICs.”

The book emphasises the importance of an integrated approach across health systems, priority health programmes, and the upstream health determinants for improving health worldwide, said an official statement.

