Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, rules ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ruled that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will remain the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a development that comes days after the party's central committee removed him from the post, Aaj News reported.

The electoral watchdog also said that the party central committee's removal of Shujaat as party chief was illegal and declared null and void.

Earlier this week, the party's general council elected Parvez Elahi as the party president.

The party's general council also removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the presidency of PML-Q. Tariq Bashir Cheema was also removed from his post of central secretary general.

Earlier this month, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suspended the party membership of Parvez Elahi over his comments regarding the party’s possible merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Last year, differences emerged between Shujaat and Elahi over the issue of support for PTI and the PDM government.

Shujaat Hussain supported PDM candidate Hamza Shahbaz's bid to become chief minister while PTI had put its weight behind Pervez Elahi’s candidature.