AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, rules ECP

  • Electoral watchdog terms the party's decision to remove Shujaat as party chief illegal
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 06:39pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ruled that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will remain the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a development that comes days after the party's central committee removed him from the post, Aaj News reported.

The electoral watchdog also said that the party central committee's removal of Shujaat as party chief was illegal and declared null and void.

Earlier this week, the party's general council elected Parvez Elahi as the party president.

The party's general council also removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the presidency of PML-Q. Tariq Bashir Cheema was also removed from his post of central secretary general.

Earlier this month, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suspended the party membership of Parvez Elahi over his comments regarding the party’s possible merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Last year, differences emerged between Shujaat and Elahi over the issue of support for PTI and the PDM government.

Shujaat Hussain supported PDM candidate Hamza Shahbaz's bid to become chief minister while PTI had put its weight behind Pervez Elahi’s candidature.

PTI ECP PMLQ Shujaat Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, rules ECP

Dar meets IMF review mission, apprises it of planned power sector reforms

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

KSE-100 jumps 800 points owing to optimism over IMF talks

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Barrick Gold makes first payment of $3mn to Balochistan govt

India’s Adani says to keep investing in Israel after Haifa port takeover

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Read more stories