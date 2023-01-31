PARTLY FACETIOUS: What’s the most dangerous job in Pakistan?

“The First Daughter Hath Spoken.” “Indeed after silence of around four months…” “But the silence did not mean she was not visible with daddy – we saw her in one tacky fur lined coat after another but didn’t anyone tell her that wearing fur is no longer politically correct?”

“Stop right there, I will have you know that the fur lined coats that she wore in the UK were bought before wearing fur was looked down upon and you should appreciate the fact that she did not want to buy new clothes given the 33 million flood victims who she hopes will vote PML-N…”

“Spoken like a true Maryammaniac. The Retired Captain was running to and fro…”

“Right he would do well to go only in one direction like his wife – she never ever changes direction, never has, never will…”

“Others may well force her to, anyway two of the Uncles received her – Uncle Minister of Defence who placed his hand on her head while Minister for Railways was seen rearranging flowers strewn on the ground…”

“Pathetic I agree. In her speech the only Uncle she praised, Uncle Finance Minister, was the one who was away from the country for five years, so no jail time like the two who received her, and during his four months back home he has cost the country at least 3.5 to 4.5 billion dollars in lost remittances by his disastrous policy to keep the interbank rupee massively overvalued.”

“Let them be, the two are Nawaz Sharif’s chosen and no one, not The Khan, not the establishment, not the judiciary, can do to Nawaz Sharif’s legacy what his chosen will do. But one question: what is the most dangerous job in this country that all covet?”

“Our brave soldiers fighting terrorism and making sure that India’s hegemonistic designs…”

“Nope, not that they are not brave but that’s not who I had in mind.”

“Well then the police who are fighting a losing battle with crime in all major cities and…”

“Nope.”

“You are not referring to accountants who…”

“Nope.”

“How about politicians who leave the country when they occupy no public offices and…”

“You are getting close.”

“Oh a particular portfolio, that’s difficult given that there are 70 plus cabinet members….”

“The interior portfolio – Chaudhary Nisar was dismissed when he dared to tread where other angels fear to tread; and several Uncles still fear to tread, The Rana, Punjab Home Minister with a very colourful business history was put in jail for drug trafficking which was never one of his business interests to put it mildly and now Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli is sealed…”

“Indeed.”

