AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
EPCL 47.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.77%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.77%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 62.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
MLCF 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
NETSOL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.08%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
TRG 112.03 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.75%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 31.2 (0.79%)
BR30 14,334 Increased By 149.5 (1.05%)
KSE100 40,241 Increased By 369.4 (0.93%)
KSE30 15,000 Increased By 102.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor lauds services of Pakistanis living abroad

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: Acknowledging the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s economy, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman on Monday said that the services of overseas Pakistanis are valuable, as they are sending precious foreign exchange.

He said this while talking to the former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Iqbal Jhaggra, former Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman and delegations of overseas Pakistanis led by Irfan Iqbal Toor.

The governor said the role of overseas Pakistanis in economic development is very important and they value it. “We all have to work together for the betterment of the country,” he said.

The delegation members of overseas Pakistanis said that Nawaz Sharif, the three-time Prime Minister of the country, gave the country a strong economy, motorways and a strong defence system.

Whenever Nawaz Sharif took over the government, he initiated welfare projects for the people and took steps for the development of the country especially to eliminate corruption, they lamented.

Meanwhile, the governor has condemned the suicide blast at Police Lines Mosque in Peshawar. Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident, he also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Overseas Pakistanis economic development economy of Pakistan Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

Governor lauds services of Pakistanis living abroad

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories