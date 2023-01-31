Governor lauds services of Pakistanis living abroad

LAHORE: Acknowledging the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s economy, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman on Monday said that the services of overseas Pakistanis are valuable, as they are sending precious foreign exchange.

He said this while talking to the former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Iqbal Jhaggra, former Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman and delegations of overseas Pakistanis led by Irfan Iqbal Toor.

The governor said the role of overseas Pakistanis in economic development is very important and they value it. “We all have to work together for the betterment of the country,” he said.

The delegation members of overseas Pakistanis said that Nawaz Sharif, the three-time Prime Minister of the country, gave the country a strong economy, motorways and a strong defence system.

Whenever Nawaz Sharif took over the government, he initiated welfare projects for the people and took steps for the development of the country especially to eliminate corruption, they lamented.

Meanwhile, the governor has condemned the suicide blast at Police Lines Mosque in Peshawar. Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident, he also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

