Office-bearers of ICAP elected for 2023-2024

KARACHI: The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) unanimously elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2024 in its 365th meeting held in Karachi on January 28.

The Council unanimously elected M Ali Latif as President of the Institute, Arslan Khalid and Asad Feroze as Vice Presidents. The Council met on January 28, and lauded the services of outgoing Office Bearers and announced Gold Medal for Ashfaq Yousuf Tola for his meritorious services. The Council also announced mementos to Saifullah and Husnain R Badami in recognition of their services.

M Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). He is a 2nd generation Chartered Accountant and son of a well - known practicing chartered accountant, M.T.K Rehmani (late) – who practiced under the name & style of “M/s Rehmani & Co., Chartered Accountants”.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the accounting and audit profession and is responsible for managing a wide ranging portfolio of clients across different economic sectors. He is currently working as Partner in “M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants – (Representing BKR International).

Arslan Khalid is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). He is a partner in EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants with over 22 years of experience in professional practice. Arslan has been elected to the ICAP’s Council for the term 2022-2026 and has also served as an elected member of ICAP’s Southern Regional Committee for the terms 2013-2017 and 2018-2021. Presently, he is the Chairman of the Auditing Standards and Ethics Committee of ICAP and SAFA Committee on Auditing Standards and Quality Control.

Asad Feroze is fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. He is fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of United Kingdom, fellow member of PIPFA and Institute of Taxation & Management. He also remained short term consultant with The World Bank. He is in practice and also founding partner of Junaidy Shoaib Asad, Chartered Accountants an independent member of Morison Global. He is a SECP certified director and has trained 400 plus SECP certified directors.

He is an elected member of the ICAP Council for the term (2022-2026). He is also the Chairman of the SMP Committee of ICAP.

