Undergraduate degree programme: 4,533 candidates from across country take SAU’s entry test

HYDERABAD: Candidates from all over Pakistan including Sindh participated, in the entry test for admissions in the undergraduate degree programme, in different faculties of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its constituted colleges and sub campus Umerkot at Public School Hyderabad on Sunday, where 70 blocks were formed, with a separate wing for girls, with a foolproof security system.

Over 4533 candidates including 634 girls participated in the entry test, for admission to the Undergraduate Degree Program academic year 2022-23, in All Five Colleges of Sindh Agriculture University, Information Technology Center, Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies, and constituted Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur and Sub Campus Umerkot, a total of 70 blocks were made for the test, in which a whole wing was reserved for female candidates.

A total of 3266 pre-medical candidates and 1200 pre-engineering candidates participated in the test; which was based on MCQs style with 100 questions in 100 minutes, strict arrangements were made for security during the test.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the ongoing test and expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements. Talking to the media, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that there are great job opportunities for the youth in agriculture, 8 new degree programs have been started in the university and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus, while there are many scholarship opportunities for the students. He said that this year the admission fees of the girl-students admitted in the affiliated colleges and sub-campus have been declared exempt.

The Vice-Chancellor said that for the first time under the supervision of its testing unit, the university will release the results of the entry test through the OMR machine during the scheduled time after the automatic answer sheet assessment.

On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Chairman Admissions Management Committee Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Principal ZA Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri Dr. Sultan Maitlo, Principal Khairpur Engineering College Dr. Ali Raza Shah, Director Admissions Ahmed Khan Mangi, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, and others were also present.

