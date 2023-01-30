AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Tech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
BENGALURU: Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday, led by technology and energy shares, as US data showed inflation pressures easing ahead of interest rate decisions next week from some major central banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 13.98 points, or 0.1%, at 20,714.48, its highest closing level since June 8.

For the week, the index was up 1%. That was its fourth straight weekly gain, its longest weekly winning streak since March.

Wall Street also gained ground on Friday after US data showed softening demand and cooling inflation.

“Inflation data in general has been slowing for a number of months. I believe that’s going to continue as we go forward,” said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

“Tighter monetary policy is having the impact that central banks around the world are hoping for.” On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate to 4.5% and signaled a pause in its tightening campaign.

The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are due to announce their policy decisions next week.

The technology sector rose 1.5%, while energy was up 1.1% despite a pullback in oil. US crude oil futures settled 1.6% lower at $79.68 a barrel, giving back some of its recent gains.

