FBR chairman reaches out to Peshawar traders

PESHAWAR: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad held a consultation with businessmen about issues pertaining to commerce and trade with a focus on bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

The discussion took place during the visit of Chairman FBR to Peshawar, says a press release issued here on Sunday.

The delegation of traders was led by former Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

Others present on the occasion included SVP PAJCCI Khalid Shezad, Vice President Frontier Customs Agents Association Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, and President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry Syed Jawad Ahmad Kazmi.

A number of officials including Chief Collector Customs KP, Muhammad Salim, Collector Custom Enforcement, Dr. Moeen ud Din Ahmad Wani, Collector Customs Appraisement, Ashfaq Ahmad, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed, Director General Custom Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Director Custom Intelligence KP, Shafqat Niazi, Collector Custom D I Khan, Yousaf Haider, PS Chairman FBR, Khawaja Khurram accompanied Chairman FBR during the meeting.

In the meeting detailed discussion was held on issues pertaining to commerce and trade and problems being faced by the business community in dealing with different departments.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi pointed out that despite issuance of notification regarding de-stuffing of containers by shifting goods to local containers for saving demurrage charged on importers in case of delay is not being implemented. The business community was informed that the issue is passing through inclusion in modules and soon its implementation will start.

Other issues like problems being faced during clearance of goods at Pak-Afghan border were also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR apprised the business community about measures being taken for providing ease to the business community.

He said the country was passing through a difficult phase and people from each segment of society had to play their role in resolving these crises.

The government, he added, focuses on promotion of commerce and trade in the country to stabilize the economy and for this purpose all possible steps would be taken. Later, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked Chairman FBR for holding consultation with the business community and for giving a patient hearing to their problems.

He also held out assurance of cooperation of businessmen to the government and all the relevant departments in efforts for overcoming the prevailing financial crisis in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023