Pakistan

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, surrounding areas

  • No loss of life or damage to property has been reported
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jan, 2023 01:21pm
Follow us

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday afternoon, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Tremors were also felt in surrounding areas.

People rushed out of their houses and shops in panic. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Tajikistan region and the depth was reported at 150 kilometers.

Last week, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier this month, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

earthquake Islamabad

