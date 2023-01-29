AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Bilawal to visit Moscow today

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will undertake an official visit to Moscow at the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on January 29-30, 2023.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Office said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would hold official talks with his Russian counterpart, during which the two sides would discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister’s visit comes after the recent understanding between Pakistan and Russia over the supply of crude oil and other oil products in a major breakthrough amid severe economic crunch in the country.

A high-level Russian delegation recently visited Pakistan that held discussions with relevant officials and finalised the deal.

