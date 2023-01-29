Nine countries take part in Khad Mela, Pak Horti Expo in Lahore

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar inaugurated the “Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023” organized by the Department for the promotion of horticultural products.

As many as 45 delegations of importers and exporters from 9 countries (Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Kenya, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Russia) participated in this international exhibition and more than 100 stalls have been set up in Expo Centre Lahore, where horticultural products and technology showcased.

Tarar while talking to the media said that the government of Punjab has top priority in development of agricultural sector and farmers’ well-being. This exhibition is an opportunity in order to increase the exports of fruits, vegetables and other products by utilizing mutual experiences and technology. Through this International exhibition, Pakistani exporters will have easy access to international markets and will be able to earn foreign exchange for the country.

He further said that I am happy that the extraordinary interest of domestic and foreign industrialists, farmers, importers and exporters has come out in this exhibition. By organizing the Pakistan Horti Expo, the world will get awareness about the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

On this occasion, South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Faisal Zahoor while talking to the media said that organizing such an exhibition makes communication easier for farmers, domestic and international companies, processors, importers and exporters. In South Punjab also holding such exhibitions is the need of the hour to increase agricultural exports.

Through this international exhibition, Pakistani agricultural products will be helped to be introduced in the global markets. On this occasion, the mobile app “Khad Hisab” developed by Soil Fertility Research Institute, Punjab was also formally inaugurated.

Through the mobile app, farmers can get guidance for balanced application of nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizers according to their budget, which will increase crop per acre yield and reduce cost of production.

More than 2,000 farmers, importers and exporters participated in this exhibition, and a special international seminar was also organized for their awareness about modern production technology of vegetables and fruits. Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 will conclude tomorrow.

