Lacklustre business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2023
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,300 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 323 per kg.

