AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Jan 28, 2023
Roma star Zaniolo out of Napoli trip after transfer spat, says Mourinho

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2023 09:05pm
MILAN: Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo will not play in his team’s clash at Serie A leaders Napoli after a bitter transfer row in which he turned down a move to Bournemouth, coach Jose Mourinho said on Saturday.

Italy international Zaniolo refused to be selected for last weekend’s win at Spezia but this time it is Mourinho and the club who have dumped the 23-year-old as Roma attempt to slow rivals Napoli’s march to a first league title in more than three decades.

Widespread reports in Italy say that Roma are furious with Zaniolo for refusing a 30-million-euro ($32.6 million) move to Bournemouth after talks between the capital club and AC Milan broke down in the week, not even meeting representatives of the Premier League club who travelled to Italy to strike a deal.

Mourinho had said after the Spezia win that he believed Zaniolo would still be at Champions League-chasing Roma after the winter transfer window closed.

“Unfortunately it looks like I was right,” he said on Saturday.

“I say unfortunately because for a month the player has been saying that he wants to go,” Mourinho told reporters.

“When a player says to the coach, club and teammates: ‘I don’t want to play for Roma, I don’t want to wear the Roma shirt, I don’t want to train with my teammates… I want happy players who allow other players to be happy.

“He is not available, he is not part of the project.”

Zaniolo had already been considered one of Italy’s brightest young talents when he burst onto the scene with Roma as a teenager, but his early career was severely harmed by serious injuries to both knees.

He fought back last season and under Mourinho was key to Roma’s Conference League triumph, scoring the winning goal in the final against Feyenoord to secure their first ever major European trophy.

But now he wants to go after a poor campaign in the Eternal City in which he has been overshadowed by Paulo Dybala as the clear star of Mourinho’s team.

Neither club nor player have any intention of extending a contract which expires in June next year, leaving Zaniolo potentially sidelined for months before a deal to leave in the summer can be arranged.

