AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2023 10:23am
Follow us

Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it was seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and was aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world’s richest men Gautam Adani – have lost a combined $48 billion in market value and U.S. bonds of Adani firms have fallen since Hindenburg on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

India’s Adani Group says evaluating action against Hindenburg Research

“MSCI is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation and the factors that may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes,” it said in a statement.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. It has dismissed the Hindenburg report as baseless and said it was considering whether to take legal action against the New York-based firm.

India’s Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

India’s capital markets regulator was studying the Hindenburg report as it may help its own probe into offshore fund holdings of Adani Group, Reuters reported on Friday.

Billionaire U.S. investor Bill Ackman on Thursday described the Hindenburg report “highly credible and extremely well researched”.

MSCI Hindenburg Research Gautam Adani Adani Group

Comments

1000 characters

MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Two Indian air force jets crash, one pilot killed

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Read more stories