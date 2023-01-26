AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Adani Group says evaluating action against Hindenburg Research

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 07:32pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Adani Group said on Thursday it is evaluating “remedial and punitive action” under U.S. and Indian laws against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in a report accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens.

Shares in seven listed group companies of Adani lost $10.73 billion in market capitalisation in India on Wednesday after Hindenburg released the report, which also said it held short positions in the conglomerate through its U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments. Adani’s U.S. bonds also fell.

In a statement to Indian exchanges, Adani Group head of legal, Jatin Jalundhwala, called the report by the U.S. research group “maliciously mischievous, (and) unresearched”.

“We are evaluating the relevant provisions under U.S. and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research,” the statement said.

Adani Enterprises’ $2.5bn share offering oversubscribed by anchor investors

The report has “adversely affected the Adani Group, our shareholders and investors. The volatility in Indian stock markets created by the report is of great concern,” it added.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, Hindenburg said “regarding the company’s threats of legal action, to be clear, we would welcome it.”

“We fully stand by our report and believe any legal action taken against us would be meritless.”

Founded by Nathan Anderson in 2017, Hindenburg says it looks for “man-made disasters” in companies, such as accounting irregularities and mismanagement.

The Jan. 24 report questioned how the Adani Group, which is led by Gautam Adani, the world’s fourth richest person according to Forbes, has used offshore entities in offshore tax havens such as Mauritius and the Caribbean Islands. It also said key listed Adani companies had “substantial debt” which has put the entire group on a “precarious financial footing”.

Adani on Wednesday called the report baseless.

The report coincided with Adani’s upcoming $2.5 billion secondary share sale on Friday. The anchor portion of the issue saw participation from Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority among others on Wednesday.

India Hindenburg Research Adani Group

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Adani Group says evaluating action against Hindenburg Research

KSE-100 increases over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

Imran Khan's arrest will create instability in country: President Alvi

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

Pakistan to decide currency for Russia oil trade in March: Musadik Malik

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Ishaq Dar has inflicted huge financial dent to Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Parvez Elahi elected PML-Q president

Nine Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

Read more stories