NIBAF, CFASP sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 07:21am
KARACHI: National Institute for Banking and Finance (NIBAF) and CFA Society Pakistan (CFASP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate for capacity development of professionals working in banking industry, development finance institutions, stock exchanges, and corporate sector.

Under the collaboration, the two institutions would support each other in matters and activities of mutual interest, such as joint training programs, webinars and conferences. These institutions would also jointly develop and offer a ‘certification in treasury management’ for professionals working in the domain of treasury including front office, middle office and back office of the local financial industry.

The MoU was signed at a simple but graceful ceremony by Riaz Nazarali Chunara, Managing Director NIBAF, and Muhammad Shoaib, Advocacy Chair, CFA Society Pakistan. Muhammad Ali Malik, Executive Director Financial Markets & Reserve Management , SBP was also present.

