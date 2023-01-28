KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 27, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
237,439,001 8,112,594,842 141,150,964 4,876,142,155
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,206,175,829 (1,152,665,344) 53,510,484
Local Individuals 7,692,691,190 (7,775,069,641) (82,378,451)
Local Corporates 3,689,437,430 (3,660,569,464) 28,867,967
===============================================================================
