PML-Q faction led by Elahi ‘removes’ Shujaat from party chief’s post

LAHORE: The differences within the ranks of the Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid (PML-Q) have widened after the party faction headed by the former Chief Minister Chaudrhy Parvez Elahi removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party chief.

In a meeting what Elahi called the general council meeting of the PML-Q, former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have been elected unopposed as central and Punjab President of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), respectively.

On the other hand, the General Secretary of PML-Q registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tariq Bashir Cheema and Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain termed Wajahat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi’s election as illegal and unconstitutional. They declared the general councils’ meetings fake and so-called.

While addressing the members of the council, Elahi thanked the central and provincial general councils for reposing trust on him. He said the 10 elected MPAs of the PML-Q in the Punjab Assembly were lucky for him, as he became speaker of the province with their votes. Afterward, by the grace of Almighty Allah and the trust of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he got the chief ministership and server the nation.

Elahi said he completed the work for five years in just five and a half months and if it was found another year, the existence of the Nawaz League would not have been found in Punjab. He said Imran Khan was informed that only the people who had completed development work in their constituencies were in favor of dissolving assemblies.

Talking about his achievements as CM, Elahi said he ran all old projects and made operational all institutions like Rescue 1122 successfully. We had also taken revolutionary measures in the education and health sectors. What happened with Fawad Chaudhry, had the event took place before dissolution of Punjab Assembly, it would be eye opener, he opined

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain said Imran Khan is the most popular leader in the country while nothing comes to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif except begging. He said they will now pressurize the government to hold elections before the holy month of Ramazan.

It may be noted that on January 16, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic membership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for his statement about a possible merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Elahi also held telephonic contact with the PTI chairman Imran Khan for consultation on the current political situation.

Elahi said that only the high judiciary can provide protection from the fascist actions of the government. I firmly believe that justice will be given by them even now. Only the courts can provide protection from the government’s dirty tricks, he added.

