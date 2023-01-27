AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
FUJ holds protest over cases against journalists

Press Release Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
FAISALABAD: A protest rally was held at Iqbal Stadium Road under the auspices of Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) against the cases against journalists under serious provisions. In the protest rally, the protestors strongly demanded to immediately dismiss the cases against journalists.

The protest rally was led by former president FUJ Hamid Yasin, former vice president FUJ Haider Abbas, Chairman Election Committee FUJ Manzoor Alam Ayaz and other senior journalists.

On this occasion, FUJ senior journalists Nadeem Javed, Aamir Afridi, Moazzam Randhawa, Ramzan Nasir, Intizar Mehdi and Qamar Butt also expressed their views and strongly condemned the cases against journalists.

The purpose of the protest rally was to express solidarity with the call given by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, to raise voice in favor of freedom of press and against the black law like PECA.

The FUJ has appealed to the government and institutions that instead of filing cases against journalists, they should focus on solving the problems of the people because the country, which is already going through many crises, cannot afford any more crisis.

Former president of FUJ Hamid Yasin said that registering cases against journalists under serious provisions like death penalty and life imprisonment is not correct at all.

Former vice president of FUJ Haider Abbas, said that the government should adopt an attitude of tolerance and take media criticism in a positive manner. The media always interprets the problems of the people. The media considers it its most important duty to show the problems in the society from every angle.

