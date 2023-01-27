Buyers take interest in fresh buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Panu Aqil were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Nawab Shah, were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Khan Pur, 800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ghazi Ghat were sold at Rs 26,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,800 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 858 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,350 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund.The rate of Polyester Fibre was increased by Rs 5 and was available at Rs 308 per kg.

