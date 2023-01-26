AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper stuck in a rut as markets await US data

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:35pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices barely budged for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, with top consumer China on holiday and markets awaiting the release of U.S. growth data that could offer guidance on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

A weakening dollar and hopes for stronger Chinese demand after the nation ditched its zero-COVID policies have pushed up copper prices by more than 20% since November.

Strong U.S. growth would hint at more aggressive interest rate rises from the Fed, which could support the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,316.50 a tonne at 1154 GMT in muted trade because markets were closed in China, India and Australia.

“The biggest thing many people are looking at is the China reopening,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International, adding that industrial activity could start to recover after this week’s Lunar New Year holidays.

Fears of supply disruption in top copper producers Chile and Peru have added to concerns that additional demand from China’s reopening could stretch an already tight market.

Copper loses more momentum, with China absent for Lunar New Year

Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which operates seven mines in the United States, also warned on Wednesday that its struggle to find workers is limiting its copper output.

Investors now await a U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic product report later in the day, which is expected show the economy maintained a strong pace of growth thanks to consumer spending.

In other metals, zinc gained 0.7% to $3,473 a tonne after touching $3,499.50 for its highest since the end of August.

After posting gains in the previous four sessions, aluminium slipped 0.9% to $2,635 a tonne after stocks in LME-registered warehouses jumped by 40,200 tonnes to 419,425 tonnes.

Lead gained for a third straight session and was up 1.2% at $2,185.50, while nickel eased 0.1% to $29,125 and tin rose 0.6% to $31,030.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper exports

Comments

1000 characters

Copper stuck in a rut as markets await US data

KSE-100 surges over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Ishaq Dar has inflicted huge financial dent to Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

Nine Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

China’s EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

US Treasury official meets Dar

Read more stories