AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.37%)
BAFL 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.59%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.7%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (8.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
DGKC 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.22%)
EPCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.92%)
FCCL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.82%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.63%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
HUBC 62.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.91%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
KEL 2.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.6%)
MLCF 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.76%)
NETSOL 86.21 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.88%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PAEL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.1%)
PPL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TELE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.63%)
TPLP 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.36%)
TRG 113.06 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.32%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.09%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 126.3 (3.2%)
BR30 14,521 Increased By 298.8 (2.1%)
KSE100 40,871 Increased By 1085.9 (2.73%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 414.6 (2.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai lender Emirates NBD 2022 net profit up 40%

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 11:41am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest lender, reported a 40% jump in 2022 net profit to 13 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) on Thursday, helped by higher interest rates and transaction volumes which boosted overall income. The bank, majority owned by the government of Dubai, made a profit of 3.9 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter, up 94% from a year earlier.

Higher interest rates and increased transaction volumes supported a 36% jump in 2022 total income to 32.5 billion dirhams, boosting profit. Total assets grew 8% to 742 billion dirhams. “We maintained strong income growth momentum, kept a firm control on costs and benefited from writebacks and recoveries, reflecting a healthy regional economy,” Shayne Nelson, group chief executive officer, said.

Although the bank said new corporate lending grew by 50 billion dirhams last year, total gross loans were down 1% to 456 billion dirhams at the end of the fourth quarter, as sovereign lending declined.

First Abu Dhabi’s fourth-quarter profit down 26%, 2022 earnings up 7%

Total deposits grew 10% in 2022 to 503 billion dirhams. Provisions for bad loans were down 12% last year, which the bank said was due to “robust provisioning actions in previous periods”. Emirates NBD proposed a 20% increase in dividend to 60 fils a share on the back of strong financial results.

Emirates NBD

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai lender Emirates NBD 2022 net profit up 40%

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories