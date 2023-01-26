AVN 66.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
BAFL 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.59%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.7%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (8.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
DGKC 44.45 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.1%)
EPCL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.39%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.91%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.63%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
HUBC 62.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.91%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
KEL 2.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.6%)
MLCF 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.76%)
NETSOL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.93%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.1%)
PPL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.63%)
TPLP 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.67%)
TRG 113.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.71%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124.1 (3.14%)
BR30 14,508 Increased By 285.5 (2.01%)
KSE100 40,861 Increased By 1076.2 (2.7%)
KSE30 15,213 Increased By 412.5 (2.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chevron pledges $75bn for share buybacks as cash grows

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 10:30am
Follow us

Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry’s most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits.

The oil industry has been facing calls from investors and the White House to put last year’s record earnings from sky high energy prices into more drilling, acquisitions, or to reduce prices for consumers.

Chevron on Friday is expected to report profits for 2022 doubled to $37.2 billion, according to estimates by Refinitiv. It has budgeted $17 billion on new oil and gas projects this year, up $2 billion from last year.

Chevron’s disclosure of the share buyback and a 6% increase in its quarterly shareholder dividend signaled it will allocate a big chunk of its profits to reward shareholders.

It did not set a timetable for the buybacks. Chevron and Exxon Mobil are poised to post record annual profits for 2022 of nearly $100 billion combined, analysts forecast. Those unprecedented earnings led analysts at Citi on Wednesday to ask if one of the two might buy BP, Shell or TotalEnergies.

US oil producers overall are increasing their budgets for new energy projects this year, but the expenditures will be dwarfed by the amounts paid to shareholders. The White House criticized the move in a statement.

Chevron sending two oil tankers to Venezuela under US approval

Last year the administration of President Joe Biden called for oil producers to instead invest in production to reduce energy prices for consumers and raise investments in renewable energy.

“For a company that claimed not too long ago that it was ‘working hard’ to increase oil production, handing out $75 billion to executives and wealthy shareholders sure is an odd way to show it,” said White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan.

The US oil majors’ valuations are about 40% above European rivals, Citi said.

BP’s market value is about $108 billion, compared to Chevron’s $346 billion and Exxon’s $466 billion. Exxon Mobil, which led shareholder returns among oil majors last year, last month increased its buyback plan to $50 billion through 2024. Chevron’s buyback plan is smaller than those for large technology companies such as Apple.

As of September, Apple has authorized $405 billion in buybacks and repurchased more than $90 billion in shares during the previous 12-month period. Chevron shares rose almost 3% in after-market trade.

The energy industry last year was one of the top sectors in the S&P 500 index after trailing the broader market for years.

Chevron Corp Exxon Mobil

Comments

1000 characters

Chevron pledges $75bn for share buybacks as cash grows

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories