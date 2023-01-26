AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4%)
BOP 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.98%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.39%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.43%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.75%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.45%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.81%)
NETSOL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.63%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
PIBTL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
PRL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.28%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
TPLP 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
TRG 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
UNITY 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,006 Increased By 55 (1.39%)
BR30 14,329 Increased By 106.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 40,253 Increased By 468 (1.18%)
KSE30 14,960 Increased By 160.1 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 09:39am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) has provided Sri Lanka with a debt extension, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report earlier this week.

EXIM offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country’s efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Regional rivals China and India are the biggest bilateral lenders to Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people that is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. “China feels for Sri Lanka as it faces difficulties and challenges and has been helping with Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development as best as we can,” the foreign ministry said in comments to Reuters.

India wrote to the IMF earlier this month, saying it would commit to supporting Sri Lanka with financing and debt relief, but the island nation also needs the backing of China in order to reach a final agreement with the global lender.

At the end of 2020, China EXIM loaned Sri Lanka $2.83 billion which is 3.5% of the island’s debt, according to an IMF report released in March last year. EXIM is a policy bank tasked by Beijing with lending to governments and key industries globally.

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Commitments made to 100 developing nations by EXIM and the China Development Bank (CDB), the country’s two main policy lenders fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed.

Also read

India Sri Lanka International Monetary fund China Development Bank China’s Export Import Bank of China Sri Lanka with financing and debt relief Boston University Global Development Policy Center

Comments

1000 characters

China’s EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories