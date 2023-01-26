NPGCL gets separate generation licence

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has granted a separate generation licence to Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) for its 565.65 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Nandipur.

The Nandipur Power Plant was made part of the Generation Licence of NPGCL on October 31, 2014. However, pursuant to the decision of the Government of Pakistan regarding privatisation of Nandipur Power Plant, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) directed NPGCL to obtain a separate generation licence for the plant.

PSO may acquire govt stakes in NPP, Gepco

Accordingly, the Authority, after receiving the application for grant of generation licence from NPGCL, approved the grant of a separate generation licence for Nandipur Power Plant in the interest of privatisation of the power plant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023