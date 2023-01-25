President Alvi reaches Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

President Dr Arif Alvi has reached the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, a development that comes amid massive political upheaval in the country following the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry.

The president is likely to discuss the political situation in light of the latest developments, reports suggest.

The PTI chief also just concluded a press conference in which he discussed the current political situation.

A larger number of PTI supporters have already been around Imran’s house at Zaman Park after PTI’s official Twitter handle said that the government was planning to arrest the former prime minister.

The Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and many leaders of PTI are also present in Zaman Park, according to Aaj News.