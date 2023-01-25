AVN 64.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.97%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
FFL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
HUBC 60.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.44%)
NETSOL 82.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.3%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.77%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.60 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.1%)
PRL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 39.53 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.23%)
TELE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.67%)
UNITY 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 3,916 Increased By 43.2 (1.11%)
BR30 14,117 Increased By 118.8 (0.85%)
KSE100 39,458 Increased By 401.9 (1.03%)
KSE30 14,671 Increased By 182.7 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Imported wheat: MoC wants TCP’s PSIAs to carry on pre-shipment inspection

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Jan, 2023 07:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has proposed the government to allow Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to carry on pre-shipment inspection of wheat consignment through its already qualified pre-qualified Pre-Shipment Inspection Agencies (PSIAs), official sources told Business Recorder.

According to Commerce Ministry, in pursuance of various decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on the summaries moved by MNFS&R, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) initiated procurement of wheat from open market, and on G2G basis. In order to ensure quality of imported wheat as per approved specifications, TCP conducts pre-shipment inspections through internationally recognized Pre-Shipment Inspection Agencies. Since the procurement is done on behalf of Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R); therefore, all the procurement modalities, procedures and financial approvals are processed and conveyed by MNFS&R.

Commerce Ministry is of the view that in order to ensure quality of imported wheat as per approved specifications, TCP conducts Pre-Shipment Inspections through internationally recognized Pre-Shipment Inspection Agencies (PSIAs).

The decision of the ECC was ratified by the Cabinet on October 11, 2022. Subsequently, TCP highlighted that as there is no rating/ ranking procedure for PSIAs; therefore, it would be difficult for TCP to determine “top four” PSIAs as per decision of the Cabinet.

TCP, in its letter of December 15, 2022 requested that in the absence of any criteria for ranking, the following six internationally recognized global leading PSIAs already pre-qualified by TCP may be approved for the purposes of pre-shipment inspections at load ports. In support, TCP has also provided the annual turnover of these agencies: (i) M/s. Bureau Veritas, France;(ii) M/s. Intertek UK, United Kingdome; (iii) M/s. Control Union, Netherlands; (iv) M/s. Cotecna Inspection, Switzerland; (v) M/s. Baltic Control Ltd, Aarhus, Denmark and;(vi) M/s. Geo Chem.

The request of TCP was forwarded to MNFS&R as per practice for seeking approval of the TCP recommended PSIAs. However, MNFS&R on January 5, 2023 has conveyed that it may be done by TCP/ Ministry of Commerce.

Commerce Ministry has further stated that a number of wheat consignments are due in the coming months and it would be very difficult for TCP to mobilize them on time without approval of PSIAs, which could result in shortages of wheat in the country.

Keeping in view current situation, Commerce Ministry has proposed that TCP may be allowed to carry on pre-shipment inspection by their already pre-qualified PSIAs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat ECC ministry of commerce TCP Imported wheat Pre Shipment Inspection Agencies

Comments

1000 characters

Imported wheat: MoC wants TCP’s PSIAs to carry on pre-shipment inspection

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Read more stories