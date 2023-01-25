NYSE glitch sows confusion, prompts investigation

NEW YORK: A technical issue with the New York Stock Exchange’s opening auction on Tuesday led to more than 80 stocks being briefly halted at the start of trading, sowing confusion among traders about which orders were filled and whether they were at the correct prices.

The NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc , said it was still investigating and that traders may want to consider filing for erroneous trade claims. The US Securities and Exchange Commission also said it was reviewing the issue.