Not much activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

Around 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 303 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023