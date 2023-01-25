AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Controversial tweets case: IHC grants time to prosecutor seeking cancellation of Swati’s bail

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted extra time to the special prosecutor in an appeal seeking the cancellation of post-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in the controversial tweets case.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the hearing, the special prosecutor, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, appeared before the court and sought time for case preparation. The IHC bench accepted his request and deferred the hearing of the case.

In this matter, the federal government moved the IHC seeking cancellation of PTI leader Swati’s bail in the case of the controversial tweets. The federal government filed the petition in the IHC through FIA officer Anees ur Rehman.

The FIA, in its petition, stated that the special court did not even rely on the judgements cited by the prosecution and the bail granted order was “not tenable in [the eyes of the] law”.

Citing the sections of law invoked against Swati, the FIA contended that the special court could have passed an order to the extent of PECA as the rest of the sections were beyond its ambit.

It mentioned that Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood had exceeded his authority and granted bail to Swati. The judge had granted bail to the senior PTI leader against surety bonds worth Rs 1 million.

The petition said that the court was competent only to the extent of PECA 2016 and not other sections of the PPC but, while exercising powers on all sections, the court travelled beyond jurisdiction. Hence, the impugned order is illegal.

It added that the learned judge has ignored the above-said provision and passed an order in a slipshod manner and in fact, tried to escape the above-said provision of law, hence, the order is not sustainable and without jurisdiction.

In light of the arguments, the government requested the IHC to accept the petition at the earliest and the bail granted under Sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) be revoked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC FIA Azam Khan Swati PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Controversial tweets case: IHC grants time to prosecutor seeking cancellation of Swati’s bail

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Read more stories