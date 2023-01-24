AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks rally tested by deluge of mixed earnings

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2023 08:06pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Tuesday following two strong sessions as markets digested a trove of mixed earnings from industrial heavyweights.

The results included a drop in profits from conglomerate 3M, pointing to weak demand in consumer-facing markets, and an upbeat report from defense contractor Raytheon Technologies, which has benefited from the comeback in its aerospace business.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 33,540.14.

Wall Street rises as chipmakers lead tech shares higher

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 4,012.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 11,369.84.

Tuesday’s early losses suggest nervousness “that the stock market has gotten ahead of itself and is due for a pullback,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

But he added: “We can’t put an eventual rebound try past the market, which has defied bearish expectations all year, bouncing back from bouts of weakness, catalyzed by the hope that the economy will achieve a soft landing.”

Trading on a handful of large stocks including Visa and Wells Fargo was briefly halted early Tuesday due to an apparent technology glitch. But the stocks were trading normally soon after the open.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks rally tested by deluge of mixed earnings

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Exchange companies set to remove ‘self-imposed price cap’ on open-market dollars

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Read more stories