AVN 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.8%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
FLYNG 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.13%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
OGDC 83.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.57%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.02%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.24%)
UNITY 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,836 Increased By 37.7 (0.99%)
BR30 13,771 Increased By 201.8 (1.49%)
KSE100 38,828 Increased By 384.5 (1%)
KSE30 14,392 Increased By 125.3 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe scores five in PSG French Cup rout of amateur minnows

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2023 09:50am
Follow us

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe became the first Paris Saint-Germain player to score five times in one match as the Ligue 1 giants crushed sixth-tier amateur minnows Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the French Cup on Monday.

Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in France’s defeat by Argentina in the World Cup final just over a month ago, netted a hat-trick in the first half here as PSG led 4-0 at the break against their regional league opponents.

He struck twice more after the restart, with Neymar and Carlos Soler scoring PSG’s other goals in the last-32 tie.

The Qatar-owned club, who have won the French Cup 14 times, more than any other team, will now play away to bitter rivals Marseille in the last 16 early next month.

That match is scheduled for the week beginning February 6, just a week before PSG host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

“Once we scored the first goal it became harder for our opponents,” PSG boss Christophe Galtier told reporters.

Mbappe and Hakimi return to PSG training after post-World Cup break

“The opponents we’ll face over the next weeks are of a different quality,” he added.

Mbappe was given the captain’s armband while Neymar also started, but Lionel Messi was rested, allowed to sit out this tie played before a full house at the 38,000-seat Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Pays de Cassel are a tiny club representing a handful of villages inland from the port town of Dunkirk in France’s far north, but their remarkable run to this stage of the tournament stoked the interest of the whole region.

They performed admirably in the early stages against the Ligue 1 leaders, but their resistance was broken just before the half-hour mark when Mbappe turned in a Nuno Mendes cutback, the ball taking a crucial deflection on its way in.

Mbappe then set up Neymar for the Brazilian to score his first goal since the World Cup, before the France star lobbed in his team’s third and then completed a 12-minute hat-trick from a Vitinha pass.

Mbappe’s fourth, and PSG’s fifth, followed a goalkeeping mistake in the 56th minute.

Neymar set up Soler to backheel in for 6-0 before Mbappe completed the rout, his fifth of the game allowing him to equal the all-time record for most French Cup goals.

He has now scored 29 times in the competition, as many as former Marseille great Jean-Pierre Papin.

Also read

Mbappe Neymar PSG French Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe scores five in PSG French Cup rout of amateur minnows

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories