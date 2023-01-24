PARTLY FACETIOUS: Our ‘Ben Affleck’

“So what happened during the weekend?” “Prices rose even higher and…and… I had to cut down further on my weekly fruit shopping to get the onions and the potatoes and…and cooking oil and to be able to pay for my electricity and gas bills and…”

“Our Ben Affleck said he is going to end the circular debt.”

“Ben Affleck? You mean Khurram Dastgir? If there is ever anyone least Affleck look alike it’s Dastgir.”

“I was thinking of the movie The Accountant starring Ben Affleck who is suffering from autism – and for your information many children suffering from autism develop a strong interest in letters and numbers…wait…let me finish, and that explains why so many suffering from autism become accountants.”

“I know of an accountant who…”

“There is a song titled The Gambler by country singer Kenny Rogers and the gambler’s advice, “if you/re gonna play the game you gotta learn to play it right, you’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, Know when to fold ‘em, Know when to walk away, And know when to run, You never count your money, When you’re sittin’ at the table, There’ll be time enough for countin’, When the dealin’s done.”

“Hmmmmmm, this does apply to the accountant I am thinking of - except walk away, run yes but not walk away.”

“Who are you thinking of? I mean you have to narrow it down for me as it applies to many of our politicians – technocrats included.”

“My advice was to you, stop talking and just shut up, putting up is not, I repeat not in a Pakistani politician’s lexicon.”

“Right but I reckon the damage to the economy done by our technocratic finance ministers, including the incumbent is no longer sustainable and so I urge all politicians to please do away with the technocrat category in parliament…”

“Hey you know they will find another way to accommodate their chosen ones – either by giving them safe seats or…or I don’t know, I am not wily enough to be a politician but I am sure they will think of something.”

“As the French say plus ca change plus ca meme chose.”

“Absolutely.”

