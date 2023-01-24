AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
PTA doing without chairman for over 20 days

Tahir Amin Published 24 Jan, 2023 07:40am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is headless for the last more than 20 days, as the government has yet to assign the charge of its chairman.

Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (Retired) left the charge of chairman PTA on January 2, 2023, on completing his four years tenure, as the government did not approve further extension for him.

The cabinet division had reportedly verbally asked the former chairman to continue working for additional three weeks, which he rejected. The Cabinet Division has already initiated the process for the appointment of the new member, after which, chairman would be appointed among the members.

Former Member (Compliance and Enforcement) Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar also completed his four years tenure on January 10, 2023, and left the charge of the post. The federal government has not approved the summary for the extension of his term, after which he left the charge of the post. However, sources revealed that Dr Khawar’s extension summary is neither rejected nor accepted so far.

Currently, both the positions of Member (Compliance and Enforcement) and Chairman PTA/Member (Technical) are now vacant.

The reappointment of the only remaining member of the Authority, Mohammad Naveed, has also become controversial as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar has challenged his appointment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to sources, Mohammad Naveed, the sole member remaining in Authority, can only run the day-to-day affairs of the authority, he does not have full powers. The government is yet to give the charge of PTA chairman to any official, sources confirmed.

Sources further said that due to the absence of two members/chairman, the Authority is not complete and may face challenges in days ahead if this continues for a longer period of time.

