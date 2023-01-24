AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
SAU VC urges alumni to play role for betterment of their institution

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2023 08:18am
HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, has said that the graduates from the university can play a major role in the development of their mother institution, and the alumni working in various positions came forward to pay scholarships for the poor students studying in the university and to develop the departments.

He said this while addressing the get-together organized by the alumni of the 89-batch of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences who completed their degree 30 years ago in Sindh Agricultural University.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that after 30 years, the alumni will see the university completely changed. Today the university has modern infrastructure, and new degree programs have also been started, but due to economic problems, parents from many parts of the country, including Sindh, are not able to pay the educational expenses of their children.

He said that the distances have been reduced due to information technology but the trend of competition in research, talent, inventions, skills, and opportunities has increased in the world, as well as the environment, climate change, disasters, food security, global warming, and other problems have also increased.

Former Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and EX- Professor of SAU Dr. KB Mirbahar said that new ideas can be generated along with the development of the institution through such programs. Alumni should also play role in the development of his mother institution.

