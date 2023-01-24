UN aid chief raises women’s rights concerns with Taliban in Afghan capital

KABUL: The United Nations’ aid chief visited Kabul on Monday and raised concerns over women’s education and work with the Taliban administration’s acting minister of foreign affairs, an Afghan ministry statement said.

The Taliban-run administration last month ordered NGOs not to allow most female employees to work, prompting many aid agencies to partially suspend operations in the midst of a humanitarian crisis unfolding during a bitterly cold winter.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting.