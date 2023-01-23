AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Soldier martyred in Bannu IED blast: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 08:16pm
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Jani Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, the military’s media affairs wing said Monday.

“The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Gul Sher — 24 years of age and a resident of the Khyber district,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said that the security forces were sanitising the area to eliminate any terrorists in the area, the military’s media wing added, as the armed forces battle rising terror.

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber district: ISPR

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR said.

Attacks on security personnel and citizens, in general, have increased especially after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire with the government and announced fresh attacks across the country.

Since, the militant group has carried out multiple terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today’s attack in the Bannu district comes almost a month after a soldier was martyred in a clash with terrorists as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

Moreover in December last year, militants belonging to the outlawed TTP overpowered security personnel at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu.

The facility was cleared almost three days after the takeover but left four soldiers martyred in the process.

