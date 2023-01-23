AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Outrage over outage: Twitter erupts as Pakistan experiences another major power breakdown

  • Pakistan last experienced a massive power disruption in October last year
BR Life & Style Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:22pm
A man sits outside his shop during a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan January 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan experienced a wide-scale power outage early Monday, bringing life to a rather screeching halt on the opening day of the week. This was the second massive breakdown in less than four months. The previous one occurred in October.

The development raises questions on the role of Pakistan's power sector, at a time when the government is seemingly supposed to be in overdrive to bring the nation's economy out of a crisis-situation.

Pakistan experiences wide-scale power outage, restoration work underway

As expected, (rightfully) frustrated netizens went straight to Twitter to declare their outrage and bring forth a meme or two, lamenting about the newest addition to Pakistan's mountain of problems.

Solar is king?

Game of Thrones?

The struggle is real...

