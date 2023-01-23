AVN 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.04%)
BAFL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
DGKC 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.13%)
EPCL 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
FCCL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
GGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
HUBC 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
KAPCO 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.74%)
MLCF 19.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.86%)
OGDC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.62%)
PAEL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.78%)
PRL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.02%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.38%)
SNGP 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.11%)
TRG 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.56%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,769 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.72%)
BR30 13,360 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.41%)
KSE100 38,224 Decreased By -183.8 (-0.48%)
KSE30 14,177 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.32%)
Financials lift Indian shares after strong bank earnings

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 10:42am
BENGALURU: Indian stocks rose on Monday, after declines in the previous two sessions, helped by gains in financial stocks as banks reported strong quarterly results over the weekend.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.69% at 18,153.30 as of 10:26 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to 61,084.25.

Thirty-nine of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced while 11 declined.

Most of the major sectoral indexes gained, with the heavyweight financials rising over 1%. Private lenders ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced about 1% each after reporting higher quarterly net profit and healthy loan growth.

“Financials is one pocket that cannot be ignored and will likely power markets in the near term,” said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil India.

The earnings from the financials space have been along expected lines on all key parameters such as advances growth, asset quality, net interest margin and provisioning, he added.

Indian shares end lower as weak earnings weigh

Domestic sentiment was also boosted by Wall Street equities’ rally on Friday. Most Asian markets were closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

However, analysts cautioned the domestic market will remain volatile as the jury is still out on the impact of rate hikes by global central banks, with valuations still stretched, and as foreign investors continue pulling out.

So far this month, foreign investors have been net sellers of around $1.90 billion worth of Indian stocks.

Among other stocks, Reliance Industries was volatile after reporting India’s largest company by market capitalisation reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit late on Friday.

The stock was last up 0.57%. Yes Bank tumbled nearly 9% after logging an 80% net slide in net profit as provisions for bad loans surged in the December quarter.

Indian stocks

