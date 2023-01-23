SU decides to establish software house

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University management has decided to establish a software house in a bid to start on various productions and start IT related skill development courses to provide immediate employment to the youth on the internet under the spirit of community service.

The decision was taken in an important meeting of computer, software and IT expert teachers, which was chaired by the Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati and PhD holder teachers of Computer Science, Software Engineering and Information Technology were present.

In the meeting, it was said that in view of the current challenges and testing times, it was the need of the hour to increase varsity’s financial resources by launching various projects so that the university could benefit in the days to come.

