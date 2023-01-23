AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SU decides to establish software house

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:31am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University management has decided to establish a software house in a bid to start on various productions and start IT related skill development courses to provide immediate employment to the youth on the internet under the spirit of community service.

The decision was taken in an important meeting of computer, software and IT expert teachers, which was chaired by the Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati and PhD holder teachers of Computer Science, Software Engineering and Information Technology were present.

In the meeting, it was said that in view of the current challenges and testing times, it was the need of the hour to increase varsity’s financial resources by launching various projects so that the university could benefit in the days to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Students Sindh University SU software house

Comments

1000 characters

SU decides to establish software house

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read more stories