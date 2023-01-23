12th Rashid D Habib Golf: Waheed Baloch reclaims trophy

KARACHI: Final Round of Bank AL Habib’s 12th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2023 was played on Sunday at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

Last year’s defending champion Waheed Baloch from KGC with gross of 277, 11 under par reclaimed the trophy. The runner-up this year is Muhammad Shehzad who scored 278, 10 under par. Pakistan’s Ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir is holding third position with 279, 9 under par.

The two-day Junior and Senior Categories were played through Saturday and Sunday. On first day of junior category competition, 14 years old Ashass Amjad while teeing off at 13th hole of Blue Course achieved a hole-in-one. The leader in this category is Muhammad Sahil. Ashass Amjad stood runner-up in Junior category leader board. Bank Al Habib rewarded a brand new Toyota car to Ashass.

The Senior Professional Category trophy went to Muhammad Tariq with Muhammad Akram as the runner up.

As usual, with the aim to support and develop professional golf at KGC a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals and KGC Caddies, the 22nd edition of Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, was played during 17th and 18th January.

Abdul Waheed, Latif Khaskheli and Saleem Inayat took top three positions in the KGC Senior Professionals category. They scored 78, 81 and 82 respectively. Nooruddin won trophy in the KGC Professionals category, with Iqbal Masih as runner-up. A trio of Abdullah, Jalil and Zubair is holding third position jointly in this category.

In the KGC Caddies category, Tariq Kamal carded 11 over par and became new title holder. The runner-up Sabir Akbar is three points behind him. Third position in this category is a three-way tie between M. Javed, Nabeel Khan and Zakir Ali with 15 over par.

