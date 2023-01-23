AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

12th Rashid D Habib Golf: Waheed Baloch reclaims trophy

Press Release Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Final Round of Bank AL Habib’s 12th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2023 was played on Sunday at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

Last year’s defending champion Waheed Baloch from KGC with gross of 277, 11 under par reclaimed the trophy. The runner-up this year is Muhammad Shehzad who scored 278, 10 under par. Pakistan’s Ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir is holding third position with 279, 9 under par.

The two-day Junior and Senior Categories were played through Saturday and Sunday. On first day of junior category competition, 14 years old Ashass Amjad while teeing off at 13th hole of Blue Course achieved a hole-in-one. The leader in this category is Muhammad Sahil. Ashass Amjad stood runner-up in Junior category leader board. Bank Al Habib rewarded a brand new Toyota car to Ashass.

The Senior Professional Category trophy went to Muhammad Tariq with Muhammad Akram as the runner up.

As usual, with the aim to support and develop professional golf at KGC a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals and KGC Caddies, the 22nd edition of Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, was played during 17th and 18th January.

Abdul Waheed, Latif Khaskheli and Saleem Inayat took top three positions in the KGC Senior Professionals category. They scored 78, 81 and 82 respectively. Nooruddin won trophy in the KGC Professionals category, with Iqbal Masih as runner-up. A trio of Abdullah, Jalil and Zubair is holding third position jointly in this category.

In the KGC Caddies category, Tariq Kamal carded 11 over par and became new title holder. The runner-up Sabir Akbar is three points behind him. Third position in this category is a three-way tie between M. Javed, Nabeel Khan and Zakir Ali with 15 over par.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Golf Tournament Rashid D Habib Golf 12th Rashid D Habib Golf Karachi Golf Club Waheed Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

12th Rashid D Habib Golf: Waheed Baloch reclaims trophy

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read more stories