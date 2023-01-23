AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu fires minister in compliance with SC order

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 07:28am
Follow us

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers.

Pledging to find “every legal means” of keeping Aryeh Deri in public office in future, Netanyahu told him during a weekly cabinet session he was being removed from the interior and health ministries, according to an official transcript.

A Deri confidant, Barak Seri, told Army Radio earlier on Sunday that the portfolios would be kept by other members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas as it remains in the coalition.

The Supreme Court last week ordered Netanyahu to dismiss Deri, citing his 2022 plea-bargain conviction for tax fraud.

That ruling stoked a stormy debate in Israel - accompanied by nationwide protests - over reform proposals that Netanyahu says will restore balance between the branches of government but that critics say will undermine judicial independence.

A poll in Israel Hayom newspaper found 35% support for Netanyahu’s bid to shake up the system for bench appointments, with 45% of respondents opposed. There was just 26% support for his government’s bid to enable parliament, with a one-vote majority, to override some Supreme Court decisions.

In his cabinet statement, Netanyahu described the Deri ruling as “regrettable” and “indifferent to the public will.”

The less than month-old religious-nationalist coalition creaked elsewhere as a far-right partner boycotted the cabinet session in protest at the demolition on Friday of a small settler outpost that had been erected in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister israel Supreme Court Aryeh Deri

Comments

1000 characters

Netanyahu fires minister in compliance with SC order

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Read more stories